Toolstation launches new Bedford store

Toolstation has opened its first branch in Bedford creating seven new jobs for local people.

The latest in its growing network of over 240 branches, Toolstation is located in Apex Business Park, Cambridge Road.

Toolstation in Bedford will bring the number of branches in the area to six, demonstrating a commitment to convenience that makes it easier for the local trade to get the supplies they need, when they need them.

Announcing the opening, branch manager Robert Samuel, said: “It’s great to open our first ever branch in Bedford and to introduce ourselves to the trade locally. “As holders of the Which? Retailer of the Year Award 2016, our customers recognise that we go the furthest to help them.

“The team here really does pride itself on making it quick and easy for our customers to get their trade supplies by calling in or using our click and collect service.

“We are looking forward to lending a hand to the tradespeople nearby with offering the best products for the jobs they have.”

The Bedford branch offers a large range of products that includes all the essentials such as screws, cables, sealants, plumbing fittings and power tools as well as leading branded products.