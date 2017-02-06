Time to jump for joy as students continue outstanding progress

Students at Denbigh School are making so much progress between their GCSEs and A Levels that the school has outperformed all other comprehensive schools in an 850 square mile radius in the latest Department of Education performance tables.

The figures, which were published in January, are calculated using a ‘Value Added’ score which is a measurement of the progress students make between different stages of education.

These results show that Denbigh has doubled its score from last year and is still achieving significantly above the national average.

Headteacher Andy Squires enthused: “Academic excellence is what we strive for at Denbigh School. It is fantastic that for the second year running our track record of success continues, with results showing that our students make outstanding progress from their GCSEs to their A Levels, whatever their starting point.

“Denbigh offers the very best opportunity for students to flourish and achieve in what we believe is an inspiring school environment, giving them the best chance for academic attainment whilst studying and beyond their school years. Last year alone, over 90% of students that applied, secured their chosen university following their A Levels, with three students gaining places at Oxford and 25% of students going on to the prestigious ‘Russell Group’ universities.”