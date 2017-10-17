Three men fined more than £2,000 for littering in Bedford

Three individuals have been ordered to pay more than £2,000 following convictions for littering.

Mr Kajetan Kosomudzki of Alamein Avenue, Bedford, was ordered to pay £869.41 after twice throwing litter from his car in Hurst Grove, with a fine of £440 plus costs and a victim surcharge.

Mr Adam Hyski of Ballinghall Close, Bedford, was also convicted for dropping littering from his car and ordered to pay £560.75 after non-payment of a Fixed Penalty Notice, with a fine of £200 plus costs and a victim surcharge.

Mr Mark Pollard of Dennis Road, Kempston was ordered to pay £626.39 following non-payment of a Fixed Penalty Notice for dropping a cigarette butt on the ground, with a fine of £220 plus costs and a victim surcharge.

All offences were committed on October 10, Luton Magistrates’ Court heard.

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for the Environment said: “Littering is a crime and Bedford Borough Council has adopted a zero tolerance policy against it. This year alone we have issued 266 fines and prosecuted 17 individuals for littering and we will continue to enforce against this unacceptable behaviour.”

If you are caught littering in Bedford Borough, you could be issued with an on the spot fixed penalty notice for £75. Offenders could face a fine of up to £2,500 and a criminal record if the penalty is unpaid.