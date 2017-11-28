Three littering offences cost woman nearly £400

A woman has been ordered to pay nearly £400 after pleading guilty to three litterng offences in Bedford borough.

Mrs Helen Ansell, of Henley Road, Bedford, was issued fines for littering in Bedford twice last year. She was then spotted dropping a cigarette butt out of a vehicle in Rope Walk, Bedford, on April 4 and charged with a third offence.. She entered an early guilty plea and was ordered to pay a total of £395.22, including a fine of £120, costs and a victim surcharge.

Cllr Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for the Environment said: “We take littering extremely seriously, and as this was Mrs Ansell’s third offence it was sent to the magistrates’ court to be addressed. We have a zero tolerance approach to littering in Bedford Borough and if being issued with a fine does not deter people from committing this offence, we are not afraid to take further steps.”