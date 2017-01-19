Thousands of pounds raised for Bedford pets

Colleagues at Pets at Home in Bedford are celebrating after they raised £4,592 following a Christmas appeal to help homeless pets.

Throughout December, the store team worked hard to collect donations to help provide meals for abandoned animals in and around Bedford, as part of the Santa Paws initiative being run by the charity, Support Adoption For Pets.

Now in its sixth year, the Santa Paws appeal supports needy pets at local animal rescue centres throughout the festive period.

Pets at Home Bedford has managed to provide a total of 9,222 meals of dinners to local animals, all thanks to generous customers who collectively donated £4,592.

Store manager, Clarise Kelly said: “What a fantastic result, we had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all of our generous customers for taking part and donating much needed meals for disadvantaged animals.

“It’s great to know that this money will go towards helping these charities to keep abandoned pets healthy and happy.”

For more visit www.petsathome.co.uk