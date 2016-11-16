Thousands of Bedfordshire residents without gas after contractors damaged a pipe

National Grid is working to repair a leaking medium pressure gas pipe in Flitwick Road, Ampthill, after contractors working on a new housing development damaged the pipe yesterday.

The incident has resulted in a loss of gas supply to homes and businesses in Ampthill, Maulden, and Clophilll.

Engineers are working to repair the leak as soon as possible and to work on restoring gas supplies to those affected.

If you smell gas or have lost your gas supply please ring the National Gas Emergency service on 0800 111 999.

To safely restore gas supplies, engineers will need to visit every affected property and switch the gas supply off at the meter.

Engineers have already begun switching people off and this operation will continue tomorrow.

National Grid is liaising with the local authority to ensure elderly and other vulnerable residents are being identified and cared for.

If you know of an elderly or vulnerable resident, please contact 0845 835 1111.

A spokesperson, said: “Every effort is being made to restore supplies as soon as possible.

“However, it is too early to say when gas supplies will be restored.”