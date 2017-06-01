Thousands journey back to wartime Britain at Bedfordshire park

Visitors at Wrest Park were propelled back into wartime Britain over the bank holiday weekend.

English Heritage’s blockbuster Wrest at War returned to the historic property.

Thousands of visitors came together for the event as both World War I and World War II activities combined for an action-packed weekend.

Re-enactors, spectacular displays and interactive activities were all on show to tell the story of what life would have been like during times of war, both on the frontline and at home.

Throughout the day there were breath-taking arena displays for visitors to witness.

From army foot drills to displays from British 1st Airborne Division.

Visitors were also able to take a stroll through the WWI cavalry encampment of the Punjab Lancers before watching their horsepower and skills display.

Cate Milton, events manager for English Heritage, said: “Wrest at War is one of our most popular events at Wrest Park and this year it was another action-packed event.

“There was a huge variety of things for families to see and do throughout the weekend and we hope they all enjoyed their visit.”

At the event people were also able to visit the WWI Zone to find out what British soldiers wore, carried and used 1917, learn more about the weapons and equipment used and discover how British soldiers injured in the battlefield of Passchendaele were treated.

Over in the WWII Zone visitors could take on the role of a fleeing Dutch civilian as they tried to make their way safely through the front lines in Holland, in September 1944.

There were also talks about life on the home front, rationing and the ‘make do and mend’ lifestyle of the 1940s.

Children had to fall into step as they were put through their paces over at the have-a-go obstacle course where they got to find out if they have what it takes to be a soldier of the Second World War.

In a new addition for 2017, visitors were also able to meet volunteers of the Women’s Home Guard Auxiliary and the Home Front Civil Defenders and learn more about signalling and Morse code.

After the excitement of Wrest at War, the World War theme has continued into the May half term with Wrest Park’s Train the Troops event.

Children can take part in the event which runs until tomorrow (Friday).