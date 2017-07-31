Third body found in Bedford river

Police have confirmed another death along Bedford’s Embankment this morning (July 31).

Officers were called just after 5am to reports that a man’s body was found in the River Great Ouse.

Emergency services attended and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious but an investigatioin is taking place into how it happened.

This is the third body to be found in around two weeks.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 47 of today’s date.