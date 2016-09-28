They’re firing up for charity

Firefighters don’t just save lives – they also raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

A recent open day organised by Bedford Community Fire Station’s White Watch attracted more than 2,500 visitors. They came to see the awesome appliances, meet other emergency services and learn about fire safety.

In addition there were various stalls and displays manned by teams from the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Ambulance Hazardous Response and Midshires Search and Rescue.

The refreshment area did a brisk trade and there was face painting for younger enthusiasts.

Donations on the day raised £1,280 for the Firefighters Charity and the Air Ambulance.

Firefighters raised an additional £350 from a collection outside Sainsbury’s in Clapham Road.

Watch Commander Jamie Martin said: “We very much enjoy meeting the public and welcoming visitors to come and see what we do.

“We have taken the opportunity to raise money for both the Firefighters Charity and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“As firefighters we see firsthand the fantastic life-changing work the air ambulance does and few people realise they rely totally on donations to keep the helicopter flying and serving the public in their hour of need.”

A cheque for £500 has been presented to the charity.

Since the service opened in 2000, it has flown 19,484 missions. This year they have already responded to 712 emergency calls, with Prince William as their most high profile pilot.

Their core issues are quality, community, innovation, accountability and passion. More info at www.eaaa.org.uk

> Visit bit.ly/29n0k5w for a full list of Bedford Community Fire Station Open Days.