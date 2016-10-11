The Gym Bedford named gym chain of the year

The Gym Bedford has been named ‘Gym Chain of the Year 2017’ in the 2017 Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards.

The Gym Group pioneers of low-cost no contract 24/7 gyms in the UK, was founded in 2007 by CEO John Treharne, a former England squash player.

The company has continually expanded across the UK and currently has 82 open for business with more to come, 220 employees and it partners with over 1,000 Personal Trainers.

The Gym Group’s vision is to provide affordable access to exercise facilities and expert help to every person who wants to improve their wellbeing, whatever their starting point or destination.

The Innovation & Excellence Awards give recognition to businesses that are leading the way in their respective industries.

The awards are open to organisations and individuals working in a wide range of sectors around the world.

Past winners have included multinational organisations working on a global scale as well as hardworking national or regional companies that simply deserve the recognition.

This is the second accolade The Gym Bedford has received from the Corporate LiveWire Awards, the company has also continued to lead the UK fitness industry by being the first group operator to be awarded the prestigious Investors in People Gold Accreditation.

Matthew Saunders, general manager at The Gym Bedford, said: “It’s a proud moment for us to be named ‘Gym Chain of the Year’ and we will continue to serve our local community by providing the very best experience for members.”

All winners of the Innovation & Excellence awards are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by experienced research teams.

This ensures that only the most deserving firms and individuals walk away with one of these prestigious accolades.

For more information about the gym, visit www.thegymgroup.com.