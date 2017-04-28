The clock is ticking if you want to apply for £5000 of community funding in Bedfordshire

With just over two weeks left until applications close, Bedfordshire residents are being encouraged to apply for funding for their rural community project, for a chance to receive a grant of up to £5,000.

Available via the Rural Community Fund from Calor until May 17, 2017, rural, off-grid communities and projects are able to gain funding for schemes that will improve local life.

Paul Blacklock, Calor’s Head of Corporate Affairs explains: “The new Fund was launched a few weeks ago and we’ve already had some great applications, but we’re sure there must be many more community groups out there that would really welcome some extra income. With three levels of funding available, ranging from two grants of £5,000, two of £2,500 and a further five, £1000 awards, our Rural Community Fund is open to projects of all shapes and sizes!

“As a provider of gas to rural homes and businesses in the region, we’re well aware of the challenges that many people face in accessing community facilities. The Fund is designed to provide support for communities and projects that are not connected to the mains gas grid and which will make a lasting difference to local people in these areas. All we ask is that the grant applied for represents a minimum of 50 per cent of the total funding required.

“We’d like to encourage anyone with a rural community project that could benefit from a much-needed financial boost to submit an application and with over two weeks to go, there’s still time!

“Once applications close, the public will then start voting for their favourite projects, so the more creative you can be in your application the better – and remember to include pictures too.”

Calor will also be joined by community action groups, Business in the Community and Rural England to help decide on the winners, which will be announced on July 12, 2017.

For more information visit www.calor.co.uk/communityfund

