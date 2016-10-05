Teenager robbed and assaulted in Bedford Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was robbed and assaulted in Bedford on Sunday.

At around 4pm, the victim was in Bedford Park with some friends when he was approached by a larger group of boys.

One of the group demanded that the victim handed over his jacket, which he did.

He was then assaulted by two of the group but was able to get away and left the park.

The victim made his way to Foster Hill Road, where he was approached again by the same group, who assaulted him a second time and demanded his bank card PIN.

They then left the location.

The group of five boys are described as aged 16-18 years old and of different ethnicities.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, said: “When the victim tried to get away from the people who had assaulted him, they managed to find him and assault him again.

“I’m truly appalled at their behaviour and therefore am appealing to members of the public for help in finding out who this group were.

“If you were in Bedford Park or Foster Hill Road and you witnessed the incident, or you know who is responsible, I would urge you to get in contact with us. Your information could be vital to our investigation. ”

Anyone with any information should contact DC Howes via 101 quoting crime reference number: JH/39488/2016.