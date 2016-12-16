Teenager robbed and assaulted in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was robbed of his mobile phone while walking in Bedford.

The boy was walking near some allotments on Mile Road at around 10.20am on December 6, when he was approached by a man on a bike.

The offender, described as black, around 18-years-old, and wearing a black padded jacket over a red hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms, punched the victim before cycling away with his phone.

Detective Constable Sajid Saddique, said: “This brazen, callous attack took place in broad daylight so I’d appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw someone matching the description of the offender in the area to come forward with information, so that we can track him down and prevent anyone else from being targeted.”

Call DC Saddique on 101 quoting the reference JH/50278/16 with information, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We have issued personal safety advice as we see increases in crimes like robbery over the winter period.

Find out how to help protect yourself against crime here: http://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/advice_centre/crime_reduction/robbery.aspx