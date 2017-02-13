Teenager attacked by masked gang in Bedford car park

A teenager was hospitalised after being robbed and assaulted by a group of 12 masked teenage boys on Thursday.

The victim was sitting in a car with two friends in Norse Road car park in Bedford, when they were approached by a group of around 12 youths who came from the direction of Thor Drive.

The group, who were wearing balaclavas, assaulted the victim and stole his phone from the car before running off, the victim sustained injuries that required hospital treatment.

Detective constable Aroop Nandre, investigating, said: “This was a totally unacceptable and unprovoked attack on a victim socialising with friends. “Bedfordshire Police takes reports of this nature extremely seriously and we are looking at a number of lines of enquiry to find out who is behind this nasty attack.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who knows who is responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Nandre on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/4743/2017.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.