Teen charged following two burglaries in Bedford

A 17-year-old from Dunstable has been charged following two burglaries that happened on Friday in Bedford.

The first burglary took place in Putnoe Lane between 1.30pm and 4pm.

The second burglary happened in Caves Lane between 6.50am and 4.35pm.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Saturday and has been remanded pending a further court hearing on 16 May.

Bedfordshire Police continues to appeal for witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.