Teddies are off to the Abbey

Some very special teddy bears will be going down to Woburn Abbey for a festival.

The abbey is playing host to the Teddy Bear Festival celebrating 115 years of teddy bears, 1902-2017, on Sunday, June 11, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be an exhibition of rarely seen and famous teddy bears kindly loaned by various collectors and institutions.

Many top names in the industry will be bringing their teddy bears, antique artist and modern, for you to browse and buy at the event in the Sculpture Gallery.

The central courtyard will be filled with live music from The Pantasy Steel Band and the Northampton Girls School Choir, and plenty of food to enjoy.

Thomas Plant, from the BBC’s ‘Bargain Hunt’ and ‘Flog It’ and other experts will be on the lawns to value your special bear, antique silver and jewellery.

Rare bears to visit include the original Alfonzo, a unique red Steiff teddy bear, the childhood toy of Russian Princess Xenia, courtesy of Gunhild Kirk Johansen of the new Teddy Bear Art Museum in Billund, Denmark.

Industry experts visiting include R. John Wright and Kelly Dean from America, Eric Petit from France, Thomas Plant from BBC’s Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, Ian Pout from Teddy Bears of Witney, Sue Pearson of Sue Pearson Bears, Catherine Howell the collections manager at V & A Museum of Childhood, Jena Pang concert pianist, Dot Bird teddy, bear restorer, and Joanne McDonald of Vectis all from Great Britain together with Daniel Agnew and Hilary Pauley.

Admission is £12 for adults and £6 for children, to include entry to the festival and fair as well as being able to enjoy the historic gardens and grounds of the abbey. You can also upgrade your ticket to visit the Abbey itself.

Forthcoming events at Woburn include:

Father’s Day lunch with music by Lynden Blades at the Sculpture Gallery

Sit back and relax during a traditional two-course Sunday lunch this Father’s Day at The Sculpture Gallery, whilst listening to saxophone and vocals from Lynden Blades with a popular mix of classic jazz,swing and contemporary soul that appeals to all.

The Sculpture Gallery sits within the grounds of Woburn Abbey with its own private rose garden, overlooking the Camellia House Lake.

£25.95 per person, children under 12 £16.95

To book or for further information, please telephone our sales team on 01525 292172 or email sales@woburn.co.uk

Harpenden Hats ladies luncheon at the Woburn Hotel June 22

The Woburn Hotel will welcome Harpenden Hats to celebrate Ladies Day at Royal Ascot.

Harpenden Hats are a renowned company who provide beautiful hats, working closely with local milliners.

Graham Barry Thomas, milliner, is the guest speaker for the day and has many years of experience in creating and finding the perfect hat

£30.95 per person inclusive of welcome drink reception and two course luncheon.

To book or for further information, call Lucy Smith on 01525 290441 or email lucy.smith@woburn.co.uk

Wimbledon afternoon tea at the Woburn Hotel July 3-16

The social custom of taking afternoon tea was popularised in the 1840s by Duchess Anna Maria, wife of the 7th Duke of Bedford, who entertained her friends at Woburn Abbey, 37 years before the first tennis match at Wimbledon was played.

To celebrate both of these great institutions, The Woburn Hotel has created a bespoke afternoon tea at £22 per person.

For further information, or to book contact Lucy Smith on 01525 290441 or via email Lucy.smith@woburn.co.uk

Woburn Abbey gardens tour and lunch July 13

Enjoy the splendour of the Woburn Abbey gardens through the seasons with private garden tours and lunches at The Sculpture Gallery.

Designed by Humphry Repton over 200 years ago for the 6th Duke of Bedford, the gardens consist of 30 acres of serene formal and natural garden areas, from manicured lawns and flower beds to peaceful woodland glades and ponds.

Join gardens manager Martin Towsey for a private guided tour of the gardens to hear about their amazing history, the ongoing restoration work and new initiatives.

Priced at £29.95 per person, this includes a glass of wine on arrival, a two-course seasonal lunch with coffee at The Sculpture Gallery and a private guided tour of Woburn Abbey gardens.

For further information or to book, call the sales team on 01525 292172 or email sales@woburn.co.uk