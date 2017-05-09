Team support marathon man

A technician whose father suffered a stroke won the support of his colleagues when he ran the London Marathon.

The team at Vauxhall retail, Evans Halshaw Bedford, rallied round to support Barney Fowlds who ran the marathon in aid of The Stroke Association, raising a total of £950.

Barney, a Gold Level Technician with over 20 years’ experience, said: “In 2010, my dad suffered from a stroke leaving him visually and verbally impaired.

“After successfully gaining a place in the 2017 London Marathon, I felt it would be a missed opportunity not to try and help a cause that has touched our family personally.

“I feel very humbled to have raised so much money for The Stroke Association and to aid in promoting awareness and support for sufferers but I would not have been able to complete this marathon without the support of my colleagues at the dealership. I would like to extend a huge thanks to them and all the customers who got behind me.”

Dealer principal, Stuart McClean, added: “The whole team at Evans Halshaw is truly proud of Barney and all the hard work and training he has put into running the marathon. Barney is a true asset and his efforts to raise money for The Stroke Association are inspirational.

“We love to support causes where we can and we’re delighted that we were able to contribute to Barney’s incredible challenge and be a part of the journey he undertook.”

For further information about Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Bedford or to further support Barney please visit the dealership at Barkers Lane, Bedford, MK41 9SD. Alternatively call 01234 941 825 or visit www.evanshalshaw.com/vauxhall