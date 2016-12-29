Team has the magic touch

A group of slimming consultants from Bedford have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in the area, met Stephen when he presented the firm’s annual awards and co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Paula Portlock said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for slimmers.

She said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends. Every week we feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when we met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired us and now we feel super motivated to support even more people in Bedford to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was thrilled to meet the consultants at the event, held in Birmingham.

He added: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

“The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.”

Gerry Taylor said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. Thanks to our food optimising eating plan they’ll see big results on the scales without ever having to feel hungry or deprived, and they’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them reach their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way.”

