Talks and study day reveal more about our woodlands in art

Lunchtime talks and a study day will be held at The Higgins Bedford during its celebration of the nation’s woodlands.

‘A Walk in the Woods’ is an exhibition that will reveal more about the artwork on display and some of the wider history of our woodlands.

Christiana Payne, joint curator of ‘A Walk in the Woods’, author of ‘Silent Witnesses: Trees in British Art 1760-1870, and Professor of History of Art at Oxford Brookes University, will discuss the works of well-loved artists featured in the exhibition, in an event sponsored by Oxford Brookes University. This will be held on Thursday, November 9, from noon to 1pm and is free although booking in advance is essential.

Early in January there will another lunchtime talk, this time by Derek Niemann, author of ‘A Tale of Trees- The Battle to Save Britain’s Ancient Woodland’ as part of the Friends of The Higgins lecture series.

A number of speakers will talk on Saturday, January 20, to run a study day around the exhibition, exploring the subject of trees within British art, with lunch and refreshment provided.

Speakers at this event include Christiana Payne, Fiona Stafford, a Professor at University of Oxford and presenter of The Meaning of Trees on BBC Radio 3, and David Boyd Hancock, a freelance writer, lecturer and curator specialising in British cultural history of the 20th century.

Cllr Sarah-Jayne Holland, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture said: “This exhibition at The Higgins Bedford provides a wonderful chance to see some fantastic artwork from the last 200 years, with the lunchtime talks and Study Day allowing visitors to learn even more about the exhibition and works on display.”

More information on these events, how to book, and costs where applicable is available at www.thehigginsbedford.org.uk