Talented youth bring Pirates to town

After last year’s sell-out production of A Little Night Music, Bedfordshire Youth Opera return with Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic tale of love, lies and peg legs, The Pirates of Penzance.

‘Pirates’, a comic opera which received its London debut in 1880, is full of sentimental pirates, blundering policemen, absurd adventures and improbable paradoxes, and BYO have injected their style of humour to bring it right up to date.

The story centres around Frederick, a pirate’s apprentice who falls madly in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley. Frederick is due to be released from his apprenticeship on his 21st birthday, but he learns that he was born on February 29!

The Pirates Of Penzance is a Gilbert and Sullivan classic, including the much parodied ‘Major General Song’, ‘Poor Wand’ring One’ and ‘A Policeman’s Lot Is Not A Happy One’, to name but a few.

BYO welcomes back professional performer and director Fred Broom as artistic director. He joins the music team of David Knight and Chris Phelps.

Fred said: “I am really excited about this year’s show. We have a fantastically talented cast of faces new and old. So it is shaping up to be a terrific production.”

The shows run at The Place Theatre, Bedford, from Tuesday, August 29 until Saturday, September 2, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15, £12 for under 18s. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 783054.