Takeaway in Bedford severely damaged by fire

A takeaway restaurant in Bedford’s Midland Road was severely damaged following a serious fire yesterday afternoon. (Sept 17)

The fire service was called to The Ali Badar restaurant at 4.01pm, after reprots of a fire in a deep fat fryer.

When they arrived just six minutes later they found the fire had spread to ducting running through the building and got into the roof of the two and three storey terraced

building. It had also spread to the flats above the restaurant. They called for two further fire crews and the Arial Platform to support them in their firefighting.

Wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves against smoke and fumes firefighters fought the blaze, that had spread through the ground floor of the building, on to the first floor and into the roof

void. They used hosereels and a fire jet to get the fire under control.

By 7.30pm the fire was out and fire crews were damping down the sites of the fire. They re-inspected the building at 10pm to ensure tit was safe.

Watch Commander Steve Duffy said: “This was a complex building to fight a fire in and the rapid offensive actions of first crews that arrived prevented the fire spreading to the surrounding buildings

and the probable loss of the terrace, which included several businesses and homes. The crews did well to contain this serious fire and I’d like to thank them for their swift actions.”

Group Commander Ian McLaren, Borough Commander North, added; “The prompt actions and hard work of the first crews in attendance prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent businesses and

private dwellings.”

Group Commander Ian McLaren also praised the Police for their assistance throughout the incident.

The fire left the ground floor of the building 75per cent damaged by fire, heat and smoke, the first floor and roof void were 50per cent damaged by fire, heat and smoke. The fire started accidentally and there

were no casualties.

The fire comes at the end of Business Safety Week during which the fire service urged businesses to ensure they had proper fire safety measures in place and regularly carried out fire drills.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have an easy guide for businesses to keep fire safe on their website. Download it at: bit.ly/2gOKDcd