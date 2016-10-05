Take a look at Youth United

Membership of uniformed organisations involved in Bedfordshire Youth United has increased since its launch in 2014 and more young people are invited to jon.

The group has ten uniformed organisations across the county offering fun, challenge and adventure, or to learn about leadership or team working.

Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor said: “Getting involved in any of the organisations will provide young people with lots of enjoyment. They will learn skills for life and they will make new friends.” Join Police Cadets, Fire and Rescue Cadets, Army Cadet Force or St John Ambulance, scouts or guides, among others. For more information visit http://www.youthunited.org.uk/regions/youth-united-bedfordshire