Swedish drag racer saved from a racetrack in Bedfordshire surprises emergency crew

A drag racer who was saved by an air ambulance at Santa Pod Raceway in 2016 returned for the first time since the crash with a surprise for the emergency services who helped him.

Roger Johansson gifted Magpas Air Ambulance with a £1,000 donation after they flew to his aid last year, airlifting him to hospital and giving him treatment.

The donation was presented to mark the start of National Air Ambulance Week and was made on behalf of the British Drag Racing Hall of Fame (BDRHOF) Benevolent Fund.

A spokesman for Magpas Air Ambulance, Antonia Brickell, said: “We are thrilled to see Roger looking so well and to hear he has made such a good recovery.

“We of course wish him well and every success in his future racing career.

“We would also like to thank the BDRHOF Benevolent Fund for the generous donation. Roger is a prime example of the difference Magpas Air Ambulance can make

“We are not a state-funded service and rely on generous public donations to continue saving lives. Once again, thank you from everyone at Magpas Air Ambulance for helping us to continue delivering our vital service.”

Santa Pod’s commercial manager, Caroline Holden, said: “We think the BDRHOF Benevolent Fund is an admirable initiative and we’re pleased that its inaugural donation should be made to Magpas, which served our injured racer so well, during our biggest drag racing event of the year, the European Finals.”