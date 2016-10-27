Suspected arson causes serious damage in Kempston

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a serious fire outside a house yesterday that could have been more severe but for their quick action.

At 1.37pm yesterday afternoon, firefighters were called to a fire in conifers in Gilbert Close, Kempston.

When crews from Kempston and Bedford arrived they found a row of conifers, stretching for about twelve meters, outside a house on fire.

There was considerable risk to a nearby house and reports of propane and butane cylinders nearby which could have exploded due to the heat.

Firefighters fought the blaze using two fire hoses - they protected the nearby property from the flames and quickly had the blaze under control.

The trees and a fence were badly affected by the fire that was extinguished by 2.10pm.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera locate remaining hotspots and stack drags to assist them in damping the embers down to prevent the fire re-igniting

This was a very serious incident that could have led to much more serious damage to the nearby property.

It is thought the fire was started deliberately and the police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 101 or call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.