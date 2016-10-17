Supermarket thieves take cash and passport from OAP in Bedford

Police have released CCTV images after an elderly woman was a victim of theft in Midland Road, Bedford.

At around midday on Friday September 30, a bank book, a purse containing cash and a passport were taken from an elderly lady as she was in the Iceland supermarket.

Officers investigating the crime would like to speak to the people pictured as they believe they may be able to assist in their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the pair or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote crime reference number JH/40003/2016.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.