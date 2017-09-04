Sun club joins the great skinny dip fundraiser

A naturist club near Sharnbrook is promoting an event to try swimming without wearing a costume.

Blackthorns Sun Club, founded in 1959, is taking part in the Great British Skinny Dip on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, to help promote naturism.

British Naturism is coordinating the event to give people the opportunity to try swimming without the inhibition of a costume.

Blackthorns Sun Club is taking part, although its grounds will not be open to the public on this occasion.

Blackthorns’ members will be trying, over the two days of the weekend, to swim the equivalent distance of crossing the English Channel but within the confines of the club’s solar heated swimming pool. This will involve swimming almost 3,000 lengths!

Members at Blackthorns raise funds for a charity each year. The swimmers taking part in this challenge are being sponsored by club members and friends, and money raised will be donated to the local branch of Marie Curie.

Visit www.bn.org.uk