Summer brings on the outdoor fun

Youngsters from Flitwick Scout Group have been using the good summer weather to spend evenings outdoors at camp sites, activity centres and in the park.

Activities have included archery, climbing, cooking on open fires, cycling and high ropes. As a result of some of these activities and children attending recent camps, more than 100 badges were awarded to cub scouts. Aiden Arnold Molle said: “Out of all the clubs I belong to, beavers is my favourite because I do so many different fun activities every week with my friends.”

Adult volunteer Karen Fletcher said: “Scouting can offer over 200 activities for young people and it is really satisfying when you see the children complete some of the activities they have never tried before.”

The main event over the summer holidays is a cub and scout camp at Walesby Forest in Nottinghamshire for more than 40 members of the group.

