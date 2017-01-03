Stroke mum aims for city marathon

A mum of three who suffered a stroke at 35 is to run the London Marathon this year.

Lisa Wright is in training for the city challenge in support of the Stroke Association and she is aiming to raise at least £2,000.

The Clapham mum suffered a stroke in 2009, when she was 35, and her youngest child was just two years old.

Lisa said: “I lost the use of the right side of my body and was unable to speak or swallow. This was a terrifying time for me and my family and turned our lives upside down in an instant.”

She added: “I was lucky enough to make a good recovery and apart from a few missing memories and problems with increased fatigue, I’ve been extremely lucky.

“The stroke uncovered a genetic heart condition which has now been corrected by surgery but I remain aware that the risk of another stroke is always present and I want to make sure I treasure every precious moment with my wonderful family.”

The Stroke Association work to research stroke prevention and cure and also to provide support to those who have suffered stroke and their families.

Lisa added: “I will be running the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 23 in support of this amazing charity which is so close to my heart. Support from local people would be massively appreciated.” To support Lisa visit http://www.justgiving.com/Lovelyleese74?utm_id=26

Visit https://www.stroke.org.uk