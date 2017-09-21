Strictly star supports dance fundraiser for Cancer Research UK

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor is lending his support to a charity fundraiser which aims to get couples in Bedford beating cancer one quick step at a time.

Ultra Ballroom gives people the unique opportunity to learn to ballroom dance with eight weeks free professional training whilst raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The first Ultra Ballroom event in Bedford is set to take place at the Corn Exchange on Saturday, October 14, and training is now underway.

After two months of training participants get to strut their stuff in their sequins as part of a glamorous black tie event in front of a huge crowd and showcase their painstakingly-rehearsed routines.

British professional Latin and ballroom dancer Robin Windsor, who is best known for his appearances in the BBC television series Strictly Come Dancing, is backing the events and calling on local people to make the most of the opportunity to learn to dance.

Robin, who partnered with celebrities such as Deborah Meaden and Lisa Riley on the hit show, said: “Ultra Ballroom is a great way for people to learn a new skill while raising money for such a worthy cause.

“I’m so passionate about dancing and I hope lots of people sign up and get to experience the magic of ballroom dancing. I’d like to wish all the participants good luck as they support Cancer Research UK in their quest to beat cancer sooner.”

Ultra Ballroom is organised by the same team behind the hugely successful Ultra White Collar Boxing which has raised over £9.6million for Cancer Research UK.

Robyn Johnson, Ultra Ballroom marketing manager, said: “We are so excited to be launching Ultra Ballroom in Bedford and from the enthusiasm it’s received so far it looks set to be as successful as its event partner Ultra White Collar Boxing.

“We know how much people enjoy watching ballroom dancing on TV and now is their chance to take part themselves and put the rhumba into research.”

Emma Hallas, senior account executive for Cancer Research UK said: “This is the first event of its kind and we are delighted Cancer Research UK is Ultra Ballroom’s chosen charity.

“It’s fantastic to see the number of people that have signed up so far. Each of them is helping us beat cancer and with their sequins really will help save lives.”

Through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses, today 2 in 4 people survive their cancer for at least 10 years and Cancer Research UK’s ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, 3 in 4 people will survive cancer for at least 10 years.

To find out more about Ultra Ballroom or if you’d like to take part visit the website www.ultraballroom.co.uk