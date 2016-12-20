Still got mail to send? Hurry - here are the last posting dates

With Christmas Day fast approaching modernised Post Office branches across the Milton Keynes postcode region are now able to offer over 7000 extra opening hours during the busy festive period.

The Post Office is undertaking the biggest transformation in its history.

As a result of this major investment programme, many Post Offices including branches in Milton Keynes and Bedford have been given a new modern look, and many of them now open seven days a week.

“Christmas is an extremely busy time for our customers. With many of our modernised branches now open on Sundays and from early in the morning and late into the evening, customers have greater choice of times to visit this Christmas,” said Post Office network and sales director, Kevin Gilliland.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to post their cards and gifts, collect online shopping and do their banking at a time that is convenient for them.”

Recommended UK inland services last posting dates 2016:

Tuesday 20 December 2nd Class and Royal Mail Signed For®

Wednesday 21 December 1st Class and Royal Mail Signed For®

Thursday 22 December Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed®

Friday 23 December Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed