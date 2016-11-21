‘Stick a fork in me’: Candice Brown leaves Ashlyns School to focus on food after Great British Bake Off victory

PE teacher and Bake Off winner Candice Brown has hung up her whistle to pursue a career in baking after a brief return to teaching in Berkhamsted.

Brown, who worked as a PE teacher and specialised in working with pupils with special needs, went back to school after shooting to fame.

Candice Brown

But according to reports, the 31-year-old has now made the difficult decision to put her job as a teacher on hold.

The Bake Off champ planned to work up until Christmas but she had her final day at school on Friday after deciding it was too difficult to juggle baking and teaching.

“I will miss them so much,” Brown told The Mirror. “I work in special needs and you are fighting the children’s corner so much.

“But I have had long conversations with my parents and my boyfriend, Liam, and I know it is the right decision.

“I can’t thank the school enough, especially my head of department, Elly, who has been amazing, and I feel so grateful for the fact they have been so supportive. I keep thanking them all the time! It’s such a great new chapter for me.”