State of the art bus shelter for Stewartby train station

A new high quality bus shelter on the Bedford bound platform at Stewartby train station has been unveiled.

Passengers waiting for their train can now sit back and relax in the comfort of a larger covered shelter, planting displays on the platform, and a student-designed artwork exhibition at the station.

Sasirekha Valaiyapathi, Head Girl of Kimberley College, opens the new shelter.

The opening of the shelter marked the launch of the Friends of Stewartby Station, a volunteer group led by Kimberley College students to look after the plants and keep the station tidy.

Head girl of Kimberley College, Sasirekha Valaiyapathi, who officially opened the shelter said: “We’re excited to make an impact within our community – it’s an amazing project for our artists to be involved in.”

Martin Teh, head boy at Kimberley College said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to build ties between Kimberley and the local community of Stewartby. We’ve worked really hard, and as a result we’re seeing good things come out of it.”

Passenger numbers at the station have doubled since the school opened in 2013.

Stephen Sleight, Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership Officer, said, “I am delighted this project has been completed. Passenger numbers to Stewartby have doubled since Kimberley College opened a few years ago, so there is a real need for better waiting facilities. It’s great to launch another Station Friends Group on the Marston Vale Line too!”