Stars support biggest youth film festival

A festival that places film at the heart of young people’s learning and development, using it to captivate young minds and bring learning to life, is returning to Bedfordshire in November.

The Into Film Festival 2016 has a diverse programme of free screenings and events, covering topics such as diversity, wellbeing and bullying.

Teachers will be able to download resources to facilitate discussion of the various themes highlighted.

This annual celebration of film and education has lottery funding and is supported by a galaxy of stars including Eddie Redmayne, Carey Mulligan and Martin Sheen.

Into Film ambassador Sir Kenneth Branagh described it as “an incredible opportunity for young people to experience the cinema and be immersed in a film or discussion.”

He added: “I hope they and their teachers will come away with a head full of new insights, ideas and an invigorated passion for film.”

The festival runs from November 9 - 25. More info from caroline.jones@intofim.org