Stars out for Bedford tree festival

Schools, charities and businesses used imagination and crafting skills to celebrate a ‘Stars at Christmas’ theme for the annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Paul’s Church, Bedford.

The 68 starlit trees were set against the majestic backdrop of the historic church in St Pauls’ Square.

The trees were decorated by local charities, schools, various groups and businesses in keeping with this year’s theme.

The festival which ran from November 30 to December 4, was opened by Lord Lieutenant of Beds, Helen Nellis and the High Sheriff Charles Whitbread.

Throughout the festival visitors enjoyed Christmas carols sang by children’s and community choirs accompanied by Adrián Varela, a violinist and his co performers on guitar, keyboard, bass, drums and percussion.

The annual festival is a partnership between Bedford Hospitals Charity and St Paul’s Church and has given enormous pleasure to thousands of people as well as raising more than £100,000 for the charity and the Church since it was founded 28 years ago in 1988.

For more information, visit: www.bedfordhospitalcharity.org.uk.