Star of new John Lewis advert lives in Bedfordshire

The star of this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert is a Bedfordshire resident.

Buster the Boxer, is actually called Bif and lives in Bedfordshire with two other Boxers.

Biff is five-years-old and has never appeared in film or on TV before the John Lewis advert.

He allegedly caught the production team’s eye at his training club who were looking for a “very handsome dog” to play the part of Buster in the John Lewis commercial.

He beat 11 other dogs to get the role and spent two weeks with specialist trainers to get ready for filming.

Biff’s key trick was to look up and down as if watching something or someone bounce.

The T&C has asked John Lewis where in Bedfordshire Biff lives.