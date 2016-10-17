St Thomas More School tops Bedford Progress 8 table

National league results out this week have revealed that St Thomas More School came top across the whole of Bedford Borough for Progress 8 scores.

They are the only Bedford school to have achieved ‘well-above’ average scores for progress.

Progress 8 measures the progress of pupils from Year 6 to GCSE.

The score is calculated by comparing the achievement of all its pupils against the average score of all pupils nationally with similar prior attainment, based on assessment results from the end of primary school.

With a superb set of GCSE results this year, St Thomas More were delighted to discover they are not only top of the Bedford Borough schools but also hold the number one spot in the Diocese too.

Tony Bishop, executive principal of Bedford Catholic Schools, said: “Students and staff at St Thomas More are tremendous and these outstanding results are a testament to that.

“We are proud of our students’ achievements and the ongoing commitment to excellence across all the Bedford Catholic Schools.”

To find out more about the Bedford Catholic Schools community visit www.bedfordcatholicschools.org