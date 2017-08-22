Sporting aid for holiday camp

A holiday sports scheme has been given a funding boost from workers at a superstore site in Bedford.

GMB Shop Stewards from ASDA Bedford visited the Summer Multi Sports Camp being run at The Goldington Academy during the holidays.

The GMB A36 Branch from ASDA has paid £430 to cover the cost of the school hire to help reduce fees for the children.

The summer camp is for boys and girls aged 14 to 15 who want to keep active and have fun during the summer holidays.

Among the visitors were Andre Marques, Ashok Sharma and Justin Openshaw, GMB Shop Stewards from ASDA Bedford.

The camp is being run by Bruno Dos Santos, a GMB member who works at ASDA Bedford.

Bruno said: “This is the third year running that we have had a summer camp. We encourage children to take part in a host of multi-sport activities such as football, dodge ball, running, rounders and tennis.

“It is hard work but rewarding when you see the enjoyment on the children’s faces.

“Justin and Andre from my GMB Branch have always been very supportive and this is the second year that they have help fund this project`.

Justin Openshaw, branch president said: “This is a great example of how we can take our branch out of the workplace and into the community.

“We fully support giving children the opportunity to remain active during the summer holidays and by paying for the hire of Goldington Academy it allows the children’s fees to be affordable.“

Andre Marques, branch secretary said: “Anyone with young children will know that the summer holidays can be a difficult time to keep them entertained. This project is a good, fun way of keeping children both active and busy.”

For more details visit www.brazilsoccer.co.uk