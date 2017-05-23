Spend time in the garden

Southill House garden in Southill will be open 2-5pm this Sunday, 28 May, in aid of the National Garden Scheme.

It supports charities including Macmillan, Hospice UK, Parkinson’s UK and Marie Curie.

Entry is £5 with children free. There is disabled access. Cream Teas and refreshments will be served in the garden by the friends of Southill Church. it is a popular annual event bringing garden lovers and members of the community together. The historical garden includes a millennium round garden designed by Mark Todhunter, a rose garden, a rhododendron walk, landscape vistas by Capability Brown, an orangery housing tropical plants, a wild garden, ancient wisterias and a kitchen garden.