Solo Tom from Bedford is an entire band

A former Sharnbrook pupil is hoping 2017 will bring him fame and fortune as a one boy band.

Tom Korni, 18, is already hitting music festival headlines because of his ability to play up to eight instruments and sing – all at the same time.

The super-coordinated teen uses his feet to play a drum kit while strumming guitar and bass with his hands.

“It’s a bit like patting your head and rubbing your stomach – it takes a lot of practise!” he said.

“I liked playing the guitar and I also liked playing drums. So I came up with the idea of playing them all at once and becoming a one boy band instead of a solo musician.”

“It was really tricky when I started but it comes naturally to me now because I’ve been doing it for so long.”

Tom, who lives in Bedford, can perform everything from The Beatles and Justin Bieber to Pink Floyd and Robbie Williams.

His foot-played electric drum kit includes bass, snares, toms, crash, cymbals and tambourines.

He has writes his own songs and already has enough for two albums.

His performances have earned him a string of accolades, including being named the “highlight” of Bestival and winner of the ‘Should Be On Vinyl’.

This year he won the Cambridge has Talent and the Cambridge band competitions as well as the Kimberley Rew Songwriters Award.

Tom, despite his young age, is a full time professional musician and has already backed famous bands such as Slade and Boney M.

He started his career at the age of 14 by busking in local streets.

His talents scooped his first prize in the Cambridge Street Performers and Buskers Festival in 2014 and 2015.

Charity work is also high on his agenda and he performed over Christmas in aid of Mind mental health charity.

“2016 has been a really good year, but I have great plans for 2017,” he said.

“I’m hoping to release a few singles as well as an EP over the next 12 months. It’s going to be a busy year.”

You can download Tom’s music on YouTube or view his website, which includes dates of upcoming gigs and performances, on www.tomkorni.com