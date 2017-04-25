Sky Sports presenter urges people to step up for Parkinson’s fund

People across Bedfordshire are being urged to join the Walk for Parkinson’s taking place around The Forest of Marston Vale.

The fundraiser around the Millennium Country Park on Sunday, May 21, includes a 2.5 mile and a 5-mile route, and is one of a series of walks across the UK for the charity.

Last year’s group of walkers at the forest walk raised a total of £7,000 and the charity hopes to beat that this year.

Sky Sports presenter and champion of walking for Parkinson’s UK, Dave Clark, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011. He is encouraging as many people as possible to step up at the event.

He said: “In 2016 I completed my own 200-mile Coast to Coast walk for Parkinson’s UK, it was tough but the sense of achievement when I crossed the finish line was fantastic.

“I know not everyone can walk that far, which is why our Walk for Parkinson’s at The Forest of Marston Vale, with a choice of distances, is perfect for everyone.

“2017 is going to be our most ambitious year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series. With every pound that we raise we get closer to a cure. So please join us at The Forest of Marston Vale and help us step closer to our goal of improving the lives of every person affected by Parkinson’s.”

The registration fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, fundraising pack and at the end of the walk, a finishers medal.

The charity is hoping to raise over £400,000 from the 32 events, so suggests walkers aim to raise at least £50 towards the vital research and support work.

As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help register people at the start/finish area or to be a walk marshal at various points on the route.

To find out more and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkmarstonvale , call 0207 963 3912 or email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk

For a full list of the 32 locations in the Walk for Parkinson’s series, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/walks