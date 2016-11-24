Singing and signing for deaf health charity

Pupils from across Bedfordshire are learning to sign and sing to raise money to help vulnerable deaf children and adults.

Livingstone Primary School and Shortstown Primary School in Bedford are among the schools taking part in sign2sing, an annual fundraising event organised by the deaf health charity SignHealth.

Thousands of schools, businesses and community groups take part, learning a specially written song with signs in British Sign Language.

The song for sign2sing 2017 is called Together, and carries strong messages about acceptance and kindness.

Money raised will be used by SignHealth to improve the health and wellbeing of deaf people in the UK and Uganda.

Director of fundraising Susie Norbury said: “Learning a few words and greetings in sign language is easy to do and great fun. The more that children learn to sign, the more included and less isolated deaf children will be.”

To register to take part, visit www.sign2sing.org.uk/ register