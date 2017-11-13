Singers tuning up for season

A Roxton based choir will once again perform their annual charity fundraisers around the Bedford area in the build up to Christmas.

Roxtonettes Community Singing Group will sing festive classics throughout November and December raising money for this year’s chosen charity, Bedford & District Cerebral Palsy Society.

Eamonn Nicholson-Clinch was asked to form a singing group in Wyboston for people with a desire to sing for fun whatever their musical ability or experience in an informal setting.

Eamonn said: “Since our formation in 2009 we have raised over £18,500 for local charities, We usually choose a charity that at least one person in the group has some connection with, usually it might be a relative or friend with a particular condition or disease. We believe this gives a greater incentive to do as well as we can.”

The ‘Roxtonettes’ will be performing in pubs, restaurants and Tescos all over Roxton, St Neots and Bedford in late November and December.

The group have eight musicians and around 20 singers and is always open to anyone who would like to sing or play instruments from aged 12 and upwards. They also perform music across many genres including jazz, swing, pop, rock, folk and traditional music. They meet on the last Wednesday of the month at Roxton Parish Hall from 7.45pm until 10pm.

Visit www.bdcps.org.uk for more on the charity.