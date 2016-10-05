Showcase day for town’s producers

An event is being held in Bedford to promote the town’s best art and designs.

Made In Bedford Ex will give visitors the opportunity to see a range of art, design and artisan produce under one roof, on Saturday, October 15.

The event will be opened by the Mayor Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, at the Harpur Suite.

There will be stalls, mini workshops in basketmaking and other crafts, demonstrations, live music and homemade cakes and tea.

It is being organised by Rachel Atkinson who said: “I created Made in Bedford in March this year after setting up a shop at Bromham Mill which sells the work of local artists, artisans and producers. The shop was kitted out and run by volunteers and is going from strength to strength.

“Too many people knock Bedford but the town itself and villages around it are buzzing with talent in art, design and artisan produce. My aim is to showcase the best of Bedford under one roof.

“I will also be inviting local businesses to come and see what great things are being produced in Bedford, hopefully to inspire them to buy and support the local economy.”

The event will run from 10am to 4pm. Visit https://www.facebook.com/madeinbedford/?pnref=lhc