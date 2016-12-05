Shotguns stolen from home in Bedfordshire

Three shotguns have been stolen from a property in Wood End Road, Cranfield.

On Wednesday (November 30) between 7pm and 7.20pm, the front door of the property was forced open and jewellery, a number of Christmas presents and three shotguns – which were locked away – were stolen.

One of the guns is produced by Sabel, and a second is a women’s shorter barrelled AYA model.

Detective constable Kevin Howes, said: “All three guns were legally owned and registered by the victim, who held the correct certification for each.

“The loss of the shotguns are of great concern and enquiries are underway to identify those responsible as well as to recover the firearms.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area in the days leading up to the burglary, or you believe you have seen the guns, it is imperative that you come forward with any information.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Howes via 101 quoting crime reference number JD/49313/2016.

Alternatively telephone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.