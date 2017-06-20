Shortstown fun day to mark centenary of airship works

A centenary celebration fun day is being held in Shortstown at the weekend

The special day on Saturday, June 24 will be opened by Derek Binks, the son of John Henry Binks who lived in Shortstown and was a survivor of the R101 airship crash in 1930.

Cardington sheds

Binks Court in Shortstown is named after him.

The fun day will be held from 12.30pm until 4.30pm on Shortstown playing fields and will feature a Spitfire flypast, Bedford Brass Band, craft stalls, fun dog show, automobile show, arena displays, community groups, pony rides, mobile zoo, refreshments by the WI, fire engine, stocks and knobbly knees contest.

There is a £100 raffle prize, and much more and all are welcome to join the party.

Admission is free and parking is limited with an overspill area at Shortstown Primary School car park.

The event, organised by the Shortstown Focus Group. is kindly sponsored by Cllr Sarah Holland’s ward funding and Eastcotts Parish Council.

The village was originally built by Short Brothers for its workers, but evolved into a settlement for people working at the RAF Cardington base.

Shortstown started with the establishment of the Airship Works in 1917, when housing for the workforce was built next to the airfield. In 1918 and 1927, the sheds - which later became listed buildings - were built for the R100 and R101 airships which then represented the latest passenger flight technology.