Shortlisted Cranfield students get chance to wow

Two teams of students from Cranfield University have been shortlisted for the fifth edition of Airbus’ Fly Your Ideas global competition.

The teams’ projects involve the practical implementation of optimum boarding processes, knowledge management and reuse for the conceptual design of innovative aircraft configurations.

The projects are two of 50 projects to make the Airbus shortlist.

If selected, the top five teams will spend a week at the “ProtoSpace” based at the Airbus HQ in Toulouse to prototype, test and visualise their ideas with personalised guidance from Airbus.

The winning team will receive a €30,000 prize, the runner up team €15,000, at a live prize giving event in May 2017.

Charles Champion, Airbus executive vice president, said: “Fly Your Ideas is unique and we are proud of the company-wide engagement of Airbus employees who support the competition, either as assessors, mentors or experts”,

“We are offering students the rare opportunity to interact directly with senior specialists from across the business.

“In turn, these experts will benefit from their direct interaction with talents from across the globe, all sharing the same passion for one of the world’s most exciting industries.”

The 50 teams will start developing their ideas and share updates on their progress via: www.airbus-fyi.com from January.