Sharnbrook Hotel raises almost £17k for charity at anniversary weekend

Sharnbrook Hotel is celebrating its 10th anniversary along with its general manager Ciro Ciampi - who will turn 40 on the same weekend.

To mark the occassion, the hotel hosted three events in three days including a fundrasier ball, a birthday extrava‘gangster’ and a supercar day.

The events took place on September 23, 24 and 25 and raised £11,435 for the Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital and £5,160 for PotsUK.

General manager Ciro, said: “For my 40th, I wanted to have three days of fun with friends, family, customers and associates but above all make it really mean something – raise as much money as possible for charity with an initial target of £10,000.

“Weekends like this don’t just happen, my team at Sharnbrook were very supportive throughout the planning of the three events.

“I would also like to extend a huge thank you to Paul Gardner who has become a close friend of mine and instrumental in the success of our charity car show funday.

“Both charities are very close to our hearts with Paul living with postural tachychardia syndrome as well as Bedford’s Primrose Unit playing a life saving role in several lives linked to us at Sharnbrook.

“The final total raised was a staggering £16,595 – so very proud of everybody involved.”