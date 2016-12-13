Season’s greetings to busy postal workers

Busy postal workers welcomed a special visitor to their delivery office in the run-up to Christmas.

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, visited the Bedford delivery office to see the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings to its hardworking staff.

Mr Hodgson was shown around by delivery office manager Andy Reynolds, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in the area over the Christmas period.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels.

The Mayor said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.”

“I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year-round.”

Andy Reynolds, Royal Mail delivery office manager, said: “It was a pleasure to show the Mayor our Christmas operation and to hear his kind words of encouragement and support.

“We are extremely proud of our postmen and women for all their hard work during the festive season and for continuing our proud history of delivering Christmas mail.”

The last recommend posting dates for Christmas are: second class, Tuesday, December 20; first class, Wednesday, December 21; special delivery, Thursday, December 22.

Customers can also help Royal Mail ensure that all their letters, cards and parcels are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible by taking a few easy steps:

• Post early – Avoid disappointment by posting your cards and parcels early.

• Use a postcode – A clearly addressed card or parcel, with a postcode, and return address on the back of the envelope, will ensure quick and efficient delivery.

• Use Special Delivery – For valuable and important packages and parcels guarantee delivery with Royal Mail’s Special Delivery, which means your gift is tracked, traced and insured against loss.

• Wrap parcels well and always give a return address

• For more information about Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates, please visit: www.royalmail.com/greetings or call 03457 740 740.