Search for missing man from Kempston last seen in Norfolk

Police are appealing for help in finding the missing man from Bedfordshire.

Kevin Dexter, 55, was last seen leaving a holiday park in Hemsby, Norfolk at around 5pm on Friday (September 1).

He is being described as white, of average build, approximately 5’10”, and has short brown hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue hooded top, and he wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MPC/2737/17.