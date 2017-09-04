Search

Search for missing man from Kempston last seen in Norfolk

Kevin Dexter from Kempston.
Police are appealing for help in finding the missing man from Bedfordshire.

Kevin Dexter, 55, was last seen leaving a holiday park in Hemsby, Norfolk at around 5pm on Friday (September 1).

He is being described as white, of average build, approximately 5’10”, and has short brown hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue hooded top, and he wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MPC/2737/17.