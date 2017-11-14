Scout with autism camps out for two months to fundraise for jamboree

A teenager with autism from Silsoe is to help unlock his world as he fundraises for a lifetime trip to a scout jamboree.

Thomas Kevan, 16, who delivers the T&C in his village, is a member of the Brocks Explorer Unit in Maulden, and he also has dyspraxia and issues with his speech.

He needs £4,000 to travel with the Bedfordshire contingent heading to the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA.

He said: “To kick-off my fundraising, my parents have challenged me to camp under canvas for two months starting during the October half term. I have set up a Facebook page and regularly post photos to track my progress during the challenge! If anyone would like to sponsor me as I undertake this I would really appreciate your support.

“The theme of the jamboree is ‘Unlock the World’. I have unlocked a lot of the barriers that autism presents me with, as have my parents. I intend to unlock more - please do consider supporting me!”

Over the last few years Thomas said his confidence has grown enormously with the support of friends in Silsoe, Harlington Upper School, Autism Bedfordshire, the Badger Hill Scout Group and now Brocks Explorer Group.

He added: “Scouting has played an enormous part in my life, providing a safe environment for me to mature, make friends and improve my confidence.

“This summer I had the opportunity to apply for a place within the Bedfordshire Contingent of Scouts that are due to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA.

“To my great surprise and pleasure, I was one of the scouts selected to represent Bedfordshire county - I am unbelievably excited at what lies ahead!”

Thomas will be busy fundraising and his next event is running a stall on Friday, December 1 at Silsoe village hall when the village turns on the Christmas lights. The event starts at 6pm when there will be mince pies and mulled wine in the village hall. The lights are switched on at 7pm.

Thomas is on Facebook at fb.me/thomask2019 or go to his fundraising page at http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/thomass-jamboree-fundraising/